Obama to David Letterman on his new show: Keeping dancing ‘dad moves’ in check

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 1 (Netflix photo)

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama, guesting on the first episode of David Letterman’s new show, talked about dancing with his daughter Sasha and the late singer Prince, with the key to keeping “dad moves” in check: “staying in the pocket” and not try stuff “they can’t really pull off.”

Letterman is returning to television on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” which debuts Friday — 12:01 a.m. PT — on Netflix.

Here’s the transcript…

Barack Obama: This was probably three or four months before he died and Prince asks Sasha to come up and dance, and she’s an excellent dancer. Then Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing, but, I have dad moves.

David Letterman: Yeah.

Barack Obama: And I think the key is, is what we call staying in the pocket.

David Letterman: Sure. Staying in the pocket.

Barack Obama: So, you’ve got to stay in the pocket. Because I think everybody in here knows dads who get out of the pocket. And they’re trying stuff that they can’t really pull off.

David Letterman: Yeah, yeah.

Barack Obama: And you know, they start doing like karate kicks and all kinds of stuff.

David Letterman: Really? Karate kicks?

Barack Obama: Is that one of the things you do?