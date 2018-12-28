Aurora mourns death of former Mayor Tom Weisner

Former Aurora Mayor Tom Weisner has died after a yearslong battle with cancer, officials said Friday. He was 69. | Daily Herald file photo

Weisner led Aurora for nearly 12 years before his health forced him to step down at the end of October 2016. He first was elected to head the state’s second-largest city in 2005 and took the initiative on projects such as construction of RiverEdge Park and the expansion of Chicago Premium Outlets.

Weisner, 69, spent nearly 20 years working for the city before being elected mayor, overseeing a variety of operations including emergency management, public properties and organizational development.

Before becoming active in the city, he and his wife, Marilyn, served in the Peace Corps, assisting rain forest dwellers in the highlands of Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands.

