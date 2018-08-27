‘Obstruction’ temporarily halts CTA Brown Line service near Southport

An “obstruction” on the tracks has disrupted train service on the CTA’s Brown and Red lines on the North Side.

Loop-bound Brown Line trains were standing shortly after 11:45 a.m. because of an obstruction near Southport, according to service alerts from the CTA. All Brown Lane service was later suspended between Western and Belmont.

Trains were moving again with “major delays” by 12:36 p.m., according to the CTA.

Red Line trains were also operating with residual delays because of the Brown Line disruption, according to the transit agency.