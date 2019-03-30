Off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy killed in Chicago Ridge crash

A Cook County sheriff’s deputy is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Chicago Ridge.

James Koch was off-duty and driving just after midnight in the 10100 block of Virginia Avenue in the southwest suburb when his vehicle was struck by a teenager driving a 2015 Nissan, according to Chicago Ridge police.

The Chicago Ridge Fire Department found Koch unresponsive and took him to Christ Hospital, where he died, police said.

The teen driver of the Nissan was taken into custody. Charges were pending Saturday afternoon, police said.

An Illinois State Trooper was also killed in a crash Saturday morning in north suburban Green Oaks. The wrong-way driver, who state police say caused the crash, was also killed.