Off-duty cop in critical condition after Portage Park house fire

An off-duty Chicago police officer was critically injured in a fire Monday afternoon in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:10 p.m., the 54-year-old suffered smoke inhalation when a house caught fire in the 4000 block of North Mason, according to police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

He was rushed to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge before being transferred in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.