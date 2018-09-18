Off-duty cop stops suspect attacking 91-year-old man in Chinatown

An off-duty Chicago police officer intervened when a person attacked a 91-year-old man Tuesday afternoon in the Chinatown neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:10 p.m., the officer saw the elderly man walking in the 2400 block of South Wentworth, according to Chicago police. A male suspect then approached the man and struck him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with head injuries, police said. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

The suspect was taken into custody after the attack, police said. Charges were pending Tuesday night.

No further information was immediately made available.