Off-duty CPD officer charged after allegedly pulling gun outside Rosemont bar

An off-duty Chicago Police officer was arrested and charged after allegedly pulling out a handgun early Sunday during an argument outside of a tavern in northwest suburban Rosemont.

Officers and security personnel responded at 2:54 a.m. to a fight at Park Tavern, 5433 Park Place, according to Rosemont police. Shortly after the fight, Chicago cop William Szepi was trying to help the tavern’s bouncers as they escorted people outside.

Szepi then got into an argument with some other patrons after going outside, police said. At some point, he pulled a 9mm pistol out of his waistband and started pointing it in front of him.

Another person saw Szepi holding the handgun and immediately disarmed him, police said. Responding security personnel then recovered the gun and handed it over to Rosemont police.

Szepi was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, police said. Following his arrest, Rosemont police contacted the CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs about the incident.

Szepi was released on bond, police said. Information about his next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.