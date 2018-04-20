Off-duty CPD officer exchanges fire with carjacking suspect in Ashburn: police

An off-duty Chicago Police officer exchanged gunfire with a someone who allegedly tried to carjack him Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The male suspect opened the passenger-side door of the officer’s vehicle at 8:55 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago Police. He then pulled out a handgun and demanded the vehicle.

The officer, who was off duty, got out of the vehicle, announced that he was a police officer and pulled out his gun, police said. He exchanged gunfire with the suspect, but no one was hit.

The suspect then ran to a waiting vehicle, which drove away, police said. No injuries were reported.

No one was in custody Friday afternoon as Area Central detectives investigated.