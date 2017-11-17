Off-duty CPD officer seriously hurt in South Shore ‘domestic incident’

An off-duty Chicago Police officer was seriously injured in a domestic dispute Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 47-year-old woman suffered an injury to the head during a “domestic incident” at 8:14 a.m. near 76th and Stony Island Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No suspect was in custody Friday morning. Further details were not immediately available.