Off-duty CPD officer shoots at suspect during attempted carjacking in Chatham

An off-duty Chicago Police officer fired at a man who was trying to carjack him Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The armed man tried to steal the officer’s vehicle at 10:17 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Champlain, according to Chicago Police. The officer fired a shot at the suspect during a struggle, but did not hit the man.

The officer disarmed the man, who then ran away eastbound through an alley, police said. Investigators recovered the gun, but no one was in custody for the incident Thursday afternoon.

Police said the officer suffered a minor injury to his hand and was treated at a hospital and released.