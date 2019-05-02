Off-duty firefighter saves 3 people from burning home in Lisle

An off-duty Lisle-Woodridge firefighter rescued three people Wednesday from a burning home in west suburban Lisle.

At 6:20 a.m., a passerby alerted the fire department to a structure fire in the 5600 block of River Drive, according to a statement from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District. Firefighters en route learned that three people may still be inside. When they arrived at 6:24 a.m., they reported heavy fire in the single-family home.

A nearby off-duty firefighter heard the radio report and went to help, officials said. He entered the home and got all three people, who did not know the home was on fire, out of the house. They were all treated and released at the scene.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in 20 minutes, officials said. Representatives from the DuPage County building department rendered the home uninhabitable.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, officials said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.