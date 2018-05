Off-duty officer exchanges gunfire with group in Gage Park

An off-duty officer returned gunfire to a group of people early Sunday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to police.

About 3:10 a.m., the officer was approached by multiple people shouting gang slogans in the 5200 block of South Fairfield Avenue, Chicago Police said.

They fired shots at the officer, who then returned fire, police said. The officer wasn’t hit by gunfire, and it was not known if anyone from the group was shot.

Detectives were investigating the shooting.