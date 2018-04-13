Off-duty officer shot at on Northwest Side

An off-duty police officer was shot at Friday morning in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 1:20 a.m., the officer was dropping off someone in an alley in the 3400 block of North Keeler Avenue, Chicago Police said.

A vehicle drove up behind him and someone inside became angry that the alley was blocked, police said. The officer identified himself as such, and tried to calm down the person.

The officer reentered his vehicle and heard several shots, police said. No one was injured, but the officer’s vehicle was shot four or five times.

The other vehicle was a dark-colored Ford Taurus and was occupied by four people, police said.