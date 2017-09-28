‘Offensive’ graffiti found in Lincoln Park High School bathroom

“Offensive” graffiti was discovered Thursday morning at Lincoln Park High School on the North Side.

A staff member found the inappropriate graffiti in one of the school’s bathrooms at 2001 N. Orchard St., according to an email sent to parents by Lincoln Park High School Principal Michael Boraz.

“The graffiti was not threatening in nature, however it was offensive to a core belief at LPHS, that our diversity is our greatest asset,” Boraz said.

“High regard for our diversity is a widely and deeply held belief in the LPHS community, and the isolated, misguided act of an individual does not represent our community, and will only strengthen our resolve that all our welcome at LPHS,” Boraz added.

The graffiti was removed and an investigation is under way, Boraz said.