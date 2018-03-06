Officer dragged by vehicle after traffic stop in Chicago Lawn

A Chicago Police officer was dragged behind a vehicle after pulling someone over early Tuesday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

On duty officers in a marked squad car conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and spotted a weapon on the backseat floor while questioning the driver about 12:38 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Western Ave, Chicago Police said.

The driver drove away from the officers, dragging the officer behind the vehicle before crashing and running away, police said.

The driver was apprehended and the weapon was recovered, police said.

The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Charges were pending and no further information was immediately available.