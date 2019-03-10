Officer found dead with possible self-inflicted gunshot wound: police

A Chicago Police officer was found dead Sunday afternoon with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound on the West Side, police said.

The off-duty Area South detective, Eric Concialdi, 44, was found in his home in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 16-year veteran of the department was found by another officer.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

If ruled a suicide, it would be the third this year in the Chicago Police Department.