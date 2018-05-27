Officer grazed by bullet in West Town

An officer was grazed by a bullet late Saturday near Chicago Avenue and Noble Street | Matthew Hendrickson/ Sun-Times

A Chicago Police officer was grazed by a bullet early Sunday in the West Town neighborhood.

Shortly after midnight, the sergeant was sitting in her squad car near Chicago Avenue and Noble Street when a bullet passed through the window and grazed her vest, according to police.

The officer did not appear to be the intended target of the shooting, police said. Two groups of people were believed to have fired at each other nearby, according to a preliminary report.

The officer was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. She was expected to be discharged soon.