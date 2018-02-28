Officer injured in police vehicle crash in DeKalb County

A police officer was seriously injured in a crash involving three police vehicles Tuesday in DeKalb County.

Alice R. Sanders, 57, an officer with the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, was parked about 4:15 p.m. when another police vehicle collided with the back end of her vehicle on Route 38 and Malta Road in Rochelle, the sheriff’s office said.

Sanders was stopped facing westbound in a Ford hatchback with fellow officer Oliver Penney, who was in a separate vehicle. A third officer, 34-year-old Jon Henley, drove up behind the two officers in a Ford SUV and failed to reduce his speed, police said.

Henley struck the back end of Sanders’ vehicle, pushing her vehicle into Penney’s Ford Focus, police said.

Sanders was extricated from her vehicle and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. She was later flown to Saint Anthony Hospital with serious injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.

All three police vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.

Penney and Henley refused medical attention. Henley was issued a citation for failing to reduce his speed to avoid an accident, police said.