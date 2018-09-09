Officer saves 45-year-old man overdosing on heroin, alcohol in Round Lake Park

Narcan, the brand name for naloxone hydrochloride, is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. | AP file photo

A Round Lake Park police officer saved an unresponsive 45-year-old man from overdosing on heroin and alcohol Saturday afternoon in the northern suburb.

About 4:25 p.m., the officer responded to the 500 block of Grandview Drive after learning the man wasn’t breathing, according to Round Lake Park police. After the officer determined the man had overdosed on a combination of heroin and alcohol, the officer revived him using naloxone, a drug used to reverse the effects of opioids in an emergency situation.

The man was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in an unknown condition, police said.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve responded to this residence for the same type of incident,” Police Chief George Filenko said in a statement. “‘Epidemic’ has become a popular political catch phrase [sic] in the past few years. On the street level it’s reality at its worst.”