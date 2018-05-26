Officer shoots person in Austin neighborhood in ‘armed encounter’

Officers investigate a police-involved shooting in the Austin neighborhood Saturday morning | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A Chicago Police officer shot someone in an “armed encounter” early Saturday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. in an alley at 5243 W. Ohio St., according to police and CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

Two officers were taken to hospitals for observation, police said. They had no apparent injuries.

The person shot was hospitalized, according to police. Their condition was not released.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, a mobile police command center was positioned near a taped off alley.