Officer struck by vehicle on West Side
A person was arrested after striking a police officer with their vehicle Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.
The officer was struck by the driver about 5:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Lexington Avenue, Chicago police said. It was unclear if the officer was inside a squad car.
The driver was pursued by officers and then crashed in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.
No injuries were reported, police said.