Officer struck by vehicle on West Side

A person was arrested after striking a police officer with their vehicle Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.

The officer was struck by the driver about 5:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Lexington Avenue, Chicago police said. It was unclear if the officer was inside a squad car.

The driver was pursued by officers and then crashed in the 700 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.