Officers attacked on CTA platform at State and Lake; 1 in custody

Police officers were attacked by a man Monday night on on a CTA Green Line platform at the State and Lake station in the Loop.

Officers responded to a call of a person stabbed and went on to the Green Line platform to search for an offender at 11:53 p.m. in the first block of West Lake, according to Chicago Police.

They were approached by a 25-year-old man police described as “irate” who began fighting the officers, police said. The man was not involved in the stabbing.

The officers deployed a taser on the man and took him into custody.

The man and one officer were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The officer was discharged, the man was still being treated early Tuesday.

About 11:40 p.m., two people were stabbed and one person was beaten in the first block of East Lake Street, according to police.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions had stabilized, police said.

Another man, 26, was beaten during the fight and was taken to the same hospital where his condition had also stabilized, police said.

