Officers save man from jumping off hotel ledge in Loop

Officers saved a man from jumping off a hotel window ledge Thursday night in the Loop.

Police were called at 11:48 p.m. to help the Chicago Fire Department at the hotel in the 200 block of North Columbus, where a man outside on a window ledge a was threatening to take his own life, according to Chicago Police.

Authorities broke into the hotel room and talked to the 27-year-old man, police said.

Officers grabbed him off the ledge and took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for an evaluation, police said.