Offices, restaurants targeted in Loop burglaries

At least three burglaries in the past two months have hit offices and restaurants in the Loop.

Each time, someone broke door locks and went into the building to steal property, according to Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

at 9:14 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 100 block of North Franklin Street;

about 5:20 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the first block of North Michigan Avenue; and

about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the first block of North Michigan Avenue.

A suspect was described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 180 to 200 pounds, police said. He has black hair.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.