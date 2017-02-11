Police: Man killed, 2 others wounded in shooting at N. Side Starbucks

A man was killed and two others were wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, in a shooting Thursday night at a Starbucks in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side, authorities said.

The incident began with a drug deal, according to a police spokesman. Just after 8 p.m., a man in a ski mask chased the three victims, who knew each other, into the Starbucks at 4753 N. Broadway and began shooting.

The man was shot in the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The 12-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the groin and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Fire officials said he was in serious-to-critical condition.

Another man who was shot took himself to Weiss Memorial Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the man’s death.