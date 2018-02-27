Officials investigate death of Northwestern University junior

Authorities are investigating the death of a Northwestern University student from North Carolina Sunday morning at a north suburban hospital.

Kenzie Krogh, 20, was pronounced dead at 9:10 a.m. Sunday at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy Monday did not rule on the cause and manner of her death pending further investigation.

Krogh, who lived in North Carolina, was a junior at Northwestern University’s School of Education and Social Policy, according to a statement from Todd Adams, the university’s assistant vice president and dean of students. She was involved in Greek life on campus as well as club sports and served as a teaching assistant in the Kellogg School of Management.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Kenzie’s family and friends,” Adams said in the statement. “Grieving is normal when experiencing loss, and the loss of any one member of our community affects us all.”

He said grief counseling was available on campus for anyone who needs support.

Evanston police are investigating her death.