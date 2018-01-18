Officials: Man died 4 years after being shot in Lawndale

A man who was shot in 2013 in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood died from his injuries last September, authorities have determined.

Clarence Fuqua, 35, died at 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation has since determined that Fuqua, who lived in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, died of complications from a gunshot wound to the head that he suffered in 2013, the medical examiner’s office said.

At 8:35 p.m. on July 28, 2013, Fuqua was in the 1500 block of South Komensky when three people got out of a vehicle and one of them shot him in the head, according to Chicago Police and the medical examiner’s office.

Area Central detectives were investigating.