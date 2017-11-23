Officials: Man found dead after Englewood fire

One man was found dead after a fire that displaced two people early Thursday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at 2:18 a.m. about the fire at a building in the 6800 block of South Normal, according to Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez. The fire was put out a short time later.

The 51-year-old man was dead at the scene, Hernandez said.

He was found dead in a second-floor apartment, according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Two adults were displaced by the fire, Hernandez said.

The police Bomb and Arson Unit was investigating, although the fire appeared to be “noncriminal in nature,” police said.