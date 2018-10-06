Ogden Avenue to have lane closures over I-294 beginning Monday in Hinsdale

Patching work is scheduled to begin Monday on Ogden Avenue over I-294 in west suburban Hinsdale. | Google Maps

Ogden Avenue will have lane closures over Interstate 294 beginning, weather permitting, Monday in west suburban Hinsdale.

Patching work being done on Ogden will require the lane closures, as well as a 12-foot width restriction, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Ogden Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in each direction.

In order to accelerate the work that needs to be done to complete the project in 2018, Ogden will further be reduced to one lane in each direction for several weekends, IDOT said. Traffic will still be able to enter and exit the tollway at all times.

The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 5.