Man apprehended at O’Hare after shouting, taking off clothes on tarmac

A man was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation Tuesday afternoon after shouting and taking off his clothes on O’Hare International Airport’s tarmac.

Chicago police said the man was having a mental health crisis when he entered a restricted area near Terminal 1 and began shouting and taking off his clothes.

Officers apprehended the man, who was taken to Resurrection Medical Center for evaluation, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department and Dept. of Aviation did not immediately reply to a request for comment.