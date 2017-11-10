Ohio man charged with fatal Back of the Yards shooting of 19-year-old

A man has been charged with fatally shooting a 19-year-old man last year in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Malik Williams, 22, faces one count of first-degree murder for the killing of Korry Rogers, according to Chicago Police.

A few minutes after 6 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2016, Williams and Rogers got into an argument, which included some pushing and shoving, near 52nd and Sangamon, Assistant State’s Attorney Jamie Santini said at Williams’ bond hearing Wednesday.

Williams pulled out a semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip from his waistband and pointed it at Rogers, who was unarmed and turned to run away, Santini said. Williams opened fire, striking Rogers in the back.

Rogers fell to the ground, and Williams walked up to him and fired multiple times at close range, Santini said. William then ran with the murder weapon through a nearby gangway.

Rogers was shot six times–in the rear upper right leg, upper back, twice in the buttocks, once in the back of the head and once in the back of the neck, Santini said. Eight .40-caliber shell casings were recovered near his body.

Rogers, a West Englewood resident, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Multiple witnesses identified Williams, who lived in Orient, Ohio; and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 24, Santini said.

Detectives learned he had left Chicago after the murder, and he was arrested in Ohio on gun charges, Santini said. He was set to be released on Wednesday, and on Tuesday, detectives drove to Ohio to arrest Williams and return him to Chicago.

Judge David Navarro ordered Williams without bond at the Cook County Jail, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 31.