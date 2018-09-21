Police seek vehicle in Old Irving Park hit-and-run crash

A video still of an SUV suspected in a hit-and-run earlier in September | Chicago police

Authorities have released video stills of a vehicle sought in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 3900 block of North Pulaski, according to Chicago police. The pedestrian suffered “life-threatening injuries.”

The vehicle “failed to stop at the scene to render aid and exchange information,” police said. The area where the crash occurred sees a high volume of vehicular and pedestrian traffic because of its proximity to Irving Park Road, the Kennedy Expressway and the CTA Irving Park Blue Line station.

The video stills released Friday show a dark-colored SUV leaving the scene of the crash. They are fuzzy and lack other identifying information.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.