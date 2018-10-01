2 wounded in Old Irving Park shooting

Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

They were standing on a sidewalk at 9:07 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Knox Avenue when shots rang out, according to Chicago police.

A 33-year-old was struck in his abdomen and right hip and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Another man, age 24, ran several to the 4600 block of West Montrose, where paramedics picked him up and took him to Community First Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right foot, according to police.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.