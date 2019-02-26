Old Main Post Office work prompts overnight closures on I-290, Ida B. Wells

The Old Chicago Main Post Office building seen from the Van Buren Street bridge. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Overnight closures on the Eisenhower Expressway and Ida B. Wells Drive will start early Wednesday for maintenance on the Old Main Post Office building.

The closure will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. starting in the eastbound lanes of I-290 at Halsted and ending at Ida B. Wells Drive and Wells Street, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be rerouted via the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway, eastbound 18th Street and northbound State Street to connect back to Ida B. Wells, IDOT said.

The closures repeat daily until March 2 to allow crews to perform maintenance work on the Old Main Post Office, 433 W. Van Buren St., according to IDOT.