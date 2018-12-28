Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town, police say

A man was injured Thursday night when he was run over by his own vehicle during a carjacking in the Old Town neighborhood on the North Side.

About 10 p.m., the 35-year-old parked his vehicle in the 200 block of West Eugenie and stepped out to load his wife and child into the car, Chicago police said.

Before he was able to load his child, someone entered the vehicle and attempted to drive away with it, according to police.

The man confronted the carjacker and tried to pull him out of the vehicle, but he slipped and was run over by his own vehicle, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern University Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

The vehicle was located unoccupied, police said. No one was in custody early Friday, and no other injuries were reported.