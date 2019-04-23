Man critically wounded in Old Town shooting
A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Old Town on the Near North Side.
The 21-year-old was standing in a group of people in the 400 block of West Goethe Street when two people approached on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the leg about 9:30 p.m. and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area Central detectives are investigating.