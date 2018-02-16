Police: Man sexually assaulted female at knifepoint in Little Village

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a female victim at knifepoint early Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 3:30 a.m., the suspect walked out of an alley in the 3300 block of West 25th Street and followed the victim for about a block before sexually assaulting her while brandishing a knife, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He then ran off in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, thought to be between 30 and 39 years old, with short brown hair, a short black beard and a light brown complexion, police said. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the sexual assault should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.