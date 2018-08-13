Omarosa opens up about working with Trump to address Chicago violence

Former White House staffer and TV celebrity Omarosa Manigault Newman has released a recording of a private conversation with President Donald Trump after she was fired. NBC's "Today" program on August 13, 2018, played the brief recording, in which Trump claims to have had no knowledge that she was sacked and expresses regret at the news. | Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman on Monday expressed her frustrations dealing with President Donald Trump, especially in their attempts to address Chicago violence.

Manigual Newman believes Trump is not the same person she knew in 2013, saying he now has “some serious mental impairments.”

Appearing on MSNBC, she said there were numerous occasions where Trump would say one thing in the morning and then send out a contradictory tweet in the afternoon.

“He would say one thing in the morning and as a part of the comm team we would go and try to formulate a plan — a communication plan — to try to implement,” said Manigualt Newman, who was fired from her White House job last December. “And, by the afternoon he would have tweeted something without telling us, completely contradictory of what he said in the morning. And it would not help advance the policy that people have worked on for months.”

Manigault Newman gave the example of how the White House staff was working with Trump to address Chicago violence.

“We were talking about early on doing something to help combat the violence in Chicago that we have seen rise to levels that are just unacceptable,” she said. “And at one moment, he’s tweeting that he wants to do something about Chicago; and then the next minute, he’s complaining about the Democratic Mayor of Chicago and saying, ‘Just let people die there.’ And that’s not appropriate. And he has done nothing — by the way — to help combat the battles in Chicago.”

This all comes after Manigault Newman released numerous audio recordings, including one of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room on the “Today” show. She also released a recording of a phone conversation she had with Trump, which he appeared unaware as to why she was fired.

“Nobody even told me,” Trump said on the recording.

After the recordings were made public, Trump lashed out on Manigualt Newman on Twitter, calling her “Wacky Omarosa.”

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

She responded to Trump’s insults, saying: “It’s sad that with all the things that is going on in the country that he would take time out to insult me and to insult my intelligence. This is his pattern with African-Americans, and he doesn’t know how to control himself. He has no impulse control and he doesn’t have the tact for the presidency. It’s actually sad to watch him become unhinged.”

Manigualt Newman also said on MSNBC she “absolutely” has more recordings, but hasn’t decided whether she’ll release them.

Contributing: Associated Press