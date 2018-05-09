A gas station employee has been charged with shooting a man early Monday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 1:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was arguing with the employee, 38-year-old Shaunathan Johnson, outside a gas station when Johnson opened fire in the 7600 block of South Halsted, Chicago Police said. The man struck by gunfire was taken University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition had stabilized.

Shaunathan Johnson | Chicago Police

Johnson ran from the scene but was later taken into custody, police said.

He was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

At the scene of the shooting, police searched up and down the block for evidence. The empty lot behind a Falcon Fuel gas station was taped off. Police searched in trash cans and under cars.

The fire department brought a ladder, which police used to search the roof of the Oglesby Elementary School at 7646 S. Green St.