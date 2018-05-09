On-duty gas station employee charged with shooting man in Gresham

Officers search for a weapon under a car parked at a gas station near the scene of a person shot, Monday morning, in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A gas station employee has been charged with shooting a man early Monday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 1:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was arguing with the employee, 38-year-old Shaunathan Johnson, outside a gas station when Johnson opened fire in the 7600 block of South Halsted, Chicago Police said. The man struck by gunfire was taken University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition had stabilized.

Johnson ran from the scene but was later taken into custody, police said.

He was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

At the scene of the shooting, police searched up and down the block for evidence. The empty lot behind a Falcon Fuel gas station was taped off. Police searched in trash cans and under cars.

The fire department brought a ladder, which police used to search the roof of the Oglesby Elementary School at 7646 S. Green St.