On Saturday, join March for Our Lives Chicago to fight gun violence

“We’re tired of seeing our churches, our schools, our communities being shot up.”

Those are the words of 19-year-old Marley Rosario, a University of Chicago student who grew up in Logan Square and is among the thousands expected to descend on Union Park on Saturday for March for Our Lives Chicago. It’s one of some 800 marches planned nationwide, with the main event in Washington, D.C., as young people motivated by the Parkland school shooting ramp up the fight for tighter gun control.

EDITORIAL

Rosario’s larger point, though, is that the march isn’t just about Parkland and other mass shootings. It’s about the gun violence that has become a deadly routine in many low-income communities of color, in Chicago and Baltimore and Oakland and other big cities. The Parkland students lost friends and classmates in minutes, in a hail of bullets pumped out by an assault weapon. Young people on the south and west sides of Chicago lose friends one by one, over days and weeks and months, felled by stray bullets from cheap handguns. The emotional damage is the same, regardless.

To their credit, Chicago’s march organizers understand that the trauma caused by gun violence is universal and are determined to build a local campaign that includes young people of all races and backgrounds.

They also understand that marching is just a first step. After that comes registering new voters (young people who will turn 18 before Election Day can register), learning about gun control policy, lobbying legislators and voting out those who don’t support tighter gun regulation.

It will take relentless pressure to counter the money and influence of the National Rifle Association. The young people leading the charge deserve to have as many supporters as possible joing them at 11 a.m. tomorrow in Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph.

