One dead, another injured when train strikes car in Melrose Park

One person was killed and another was injured when a freight train struck a vehicle early Friday in west suburban Melrose Park.

The Union Pacific freight train struck the car shortly before 2 a.m. near North 19th Avenue and Main Street, according to Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South.

There were two people in the vehicle at the time, one of whom was pronounced dead after the crash, South said. The other person was hospitalized. The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the fatality, but did not release additional details.

Neither the train’s engineer, nor the conductor, were injured in the crash, South said.