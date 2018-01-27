One dead, one injured in shooting in Longwood Manor

A man was shot and killed and another man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 20-year-old man was shot fatally in the chest, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg and then hit by a car about 11:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 100th Place, Chicago Police said.

The 23-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Area Central detectives are investigating.