One man killed, another injured in Gresham shooting

One man was shot and killed and another man was shot in the legs early Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The two men were standing on the sidewalk when they heard shots and felt pain about 12:58 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 80th Street, police said.

A 23-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, police said.

A 33-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs and is in good condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.