One person seriously injured in Gold Coast fire

One person was seriously injured in a fire at 175 E. Delaware PLace this morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

One person is in serious condition after a fire broke out early Sunday in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to a fire in an apartment at 175 E. Delaware Place, according to the Chicago Fire Department..

The fire was put out about 4:15 a.m., the department said.

One person was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the department said.

No further information was immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.