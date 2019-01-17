‘Ongoing situation’ prompts early dismissal at Oak Forest High School

Classes were dismissed early Thursday afternoon at Oak Forest High School because of what officials referred to only as an “ongoing situation.”

Students at the school, 15201 S. Central Ave. in Oak Forest, were dismissed at 1:15 p.m. “as an act of caution due to an ongoing situation,” according to a message to parents posted on the school’s website.

Officials did not elaborate on the situation but said “all students are safe.”

The Bremen High School District 228 Facebook account posted a comment Thursday afternoon that read, “There will be a formal statement forthcoming. All students and staff are safe and have been evacuated.”

Oak Forest police said there was no danger or threat at the school.