Online cell phone sales lead to 2 robberies this week in Park Manor

Police are warning residents of a robber who is arranging fake cell phone sales online to draw victims to the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Two robberies occurred this week on South Langley Avenue when victims agreed to purchase a cell phone online and arrived at an agreed upon location, Chicago Police said. In each incident, an offender armed with a black handgun demanded their property, police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 12:05 p.m. Monday in the 7200 block of South Langley Avenue;

About 8:25 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of South Langley Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.