Only minor injuries reported after van drives into Wheeling house

A woman who crashed a van into her neighbor’s home Thursday in northwest suburban Wheeling suffered only minor injuries in the crash, police said. No one else was injured

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Wayne Place, according to Wheeling police.

The 87-year-old driver tried to avoid hitting a garbage can in her driveway, mistakenly stepped on the accelerator and drove into her neighbor’s home, police said. The vehicle ended up breaking through a living room wall.

Police said the woman was taken to Glenbrook Hospital for treatment.

No one home at the time of the crash was injured and the house was deemed safe to live in while repairs are made.