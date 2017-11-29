OnStar helps Indiana State Police catch three carjackers on I-65

OnStar helped Indiana State Police stop three suspects who stole a running vehicle Wednesday morning in Indianapolis.

About 7 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center began receiving 911 reports of a reckless driver in a black 2016 Chevrolet Cruze heading north on Interstate 65 in Jasper County, according to Indiana State Police. The car was reportedly speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

About 15 minutes later, another 911 caller reported the same car was approaching exit 240 to the Lowell State Police Post. A lieutenant heard the dispatch and headed to the interstate.

As he drove, the dispatch center received a call from OnStar, who was calling to report that they had a customer report their vehicle stolen and it matched the description of the reckless car on I-65.

The lieutenant saw the car pass exit 240 and started following the car north through the construction zone.

A traffic stop was initiated at the Crown Point exit, but the driver sped off and a chase began, police said. The car exceeded 80 miles per hour.

As the car approached exit 249, troopers were advised that OnStar could remotely disable the vehicle, police said. Within 30 seconds, the car was disabled and slowed to a safe stop on the right shoulder. Three suspects were taken into custody.

It was later learned that the car was stolen from an Indianapolis resident who started her car and left it running to warm up, police said. She went back into her residence and heard the vehicle being driven off, and she reported it stolen.

The driver, 20-year-old Wendell Scruggs of Indianapolis, was charged with auto theft, resisting arrest with a motor vehicle and driving while suspended, police said. A passenger, 18-year-old Marcellus Dolomon of East Chicago, was charged with auto theft. Both were taken to the Lake County Jail.

A second passenger from Indianapolis who was a passenger was not charged and was released to his parents.