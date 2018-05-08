Lawmakers say opioid distributors missed signs

Congressional investigators say wholesale pharmaceutical distributors shipped hundreds of millions of prescription opioid pills to West Virginia, a state disproportionately ravaged by deaths caused by the addictive drugs. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers of both parties say wholesale drug distributors missed signs of suspicious prescription opioids sales in West Virginia.

The state has been ravaged by overdose deaths after hundreds of millions of the potentially addictive pills were sold.

Current and former executives of five drug distribution firms gave sworn testimony to the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s investigations panel.

Mississippi Republican Rep. Gregg Harper chairs the investigations subcommittee. He says he wants to know why the companies repeatedly failed to report or halt suspicious orders.

Top subcommittee Democrat Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado cited the committee’s bipartisan investigation that found sales of huge numbers of pills in small West Virginia communities. She said the companies’ systems for preventing suspicious sales were not working properly.