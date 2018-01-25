You can stop making posters now.
Oprah Winfrey, in an interview for the March edition of InStyle magazine, says running for president “is not something that interests me.”
Talk of a potential run spiked after Winfrey’s rousing speech at the Golden Globe Awards.
Winfrey’s told the magazine:
“All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt,” but she added: “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”
Her longtime friend Gayle King, Winfrey said, “has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, “When’s Oprah going to run?” So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, “I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.” I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”