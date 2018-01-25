Oprah tells magazine running for president is ‘not for me’

Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 7. | Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

You can stop making posters now.

Oprah Winfrey, in an interview for the March edition of InStyle magazine, says running for president “is not something that interests me.”

Talk of a potential run spiked after Winfrey’s rousing speech at the Golden Globe Awards.

Winfrey’s told the magazine:

“All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt,” but she added: “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

Her longtime friend Gayle King, Winfrey said, “has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, “When’s Oprah going to run?” So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, “I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.” I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”